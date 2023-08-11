Khichdi 2 to release in cinemas on Diwali; Parekh family reunites for adventure comedy. Watch

The highly anticipated sequel, Khichdi 2, is now slated to release in cinemas this Diwali. Continuing the legacy of over 2 decades of entertaining India, the iconic Parekh family is set to bring double the laughter and craziness in this fresh cinematic instalment. (Also Read: Supriya Pathak on marriage with Pankaj Kapur: Even after two children, my mom kept saying ‘he will leave you') The Khichdi gang is coming back to theatres.

Date announcement video

On Friday, the makers dropped a teaser as a date announcement video. All the main characters of the popular sitcom are seen in the teaser. Farah Khan, who had a cameo in Khichdi: The Movie (2010), is also seen in a “super special appearance.” There's even a typical Hansa joke, with Himanshu explaining NRI as MRI.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, and produced by Hatsoff Productions, Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics. It is led by Supriya Pathak (Hansa), Rajeev Mehta (Praful), Anang Desai (Babuji), Vandana Pathak (Jayshree), Kirti Kulhari (Parminder), and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (Himanshu). Interestingly, Vandana, who was absent from Khichdi: The Movie, makes her return to the Parekh family in the sequel.

About Khichdi

Born as a stage play, Khichdi is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, web series, and will now have an adventure comedy sequel. Khichdi was a popular 98-episode, two-year long show that aired on Star Plus in early 2000s. It followed the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai.

A 38-episode second season, called Instant Khichdi, aired in 2005 on Star ONE. A 23-episode third season, called Khichdi Returns, also aired in 2018 on Star Plus. Khichdi then became the first Indian sitcom to be made into a feature film, with Khichdi: The Movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now release 13 years after the first film.

Aatish Kapadia and Jamandas Majethia recently also made Happy Family: Conditions Apply, yet another show based on a joint Indian Gujarati family residing in Mumbai. The series that streamed on Prime Video India earlier this year starred Surpiya's elder sister Ratna Pathak Shah as a crazy matriarch, Atul Kulkarni as her son, Ayesha Jhulka as her daughter-in-law, Supriya's daughter Sanah Kapur as her granddaughter.

