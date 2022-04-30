Anupam Kher attends Khichdi actor Anang Desai's son's wedding, recalls being his roommate for three years. See pics

Anupam Kher recalled being college roommates with Anang Desai as he attended the wedding of the latter's son Nachiket. Anupam shared pictures from the wedding on social media and called it "pure joy." Anang, best known for his work in the TV serial Khichdi, replied to Anupam's post and noted that he was "extremely happy" to receive him on the occasion. Also Read| Anupam Kher pays mom surprise visit after wrapping Uunchai shoot in Delhi, fans love their 'adorable' bond. Watch video

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account on Friday to share pictures from the wedding and revealed that he and Anang shared a room in Delhi for three years when they attended the National School of Drama. Anupam had graduated from the academy in 1978. He recounted those days in his recent post, writing, "Anang and I were not only class fellows but also roommates for three years at the #NationalSchoolOfDrama in Delhi. To attend his and Chitra’s son #Nachikate’s wedding to #Priya was pure joy."

Anupam added his best wishes for the bride and the groom-- "May they live happily ever after. Love and blessings always to the newlyweds! #Wedding #ManAndWife #Friendship. The pictures he shared showed him posing with the newlyweds, and Anang and his wife Chitra Desai. The last picture showed him and Anang together.

Anang commented on Anupam's post, "Extremely happy to receive my friend Anupam at my son #Nachiket's wedding to #Priya and bless the newlyweds. #wedding #friendship." He posted a screenshot of Anupam's post on his Instagram account as well. Fans also showered love on the pictures, with one writing, “Both star in one frame.” One wrote about Anang, “One of the calmest person in the industry. #babuji.”

Anang Desai is famous for playing Tulsidas Parekh aka Babuji, the head of the Parekh family in the comedy family sitcom Khichdi, which aired on Star Plus between 2002 and 2004. A movie based on the serial was also released in 2010. After graduating from NSD, Anang became a part of the institute on a professional level and performed Hindi theatre extensively before joining the television and film industry. He was last seen in the 2016 film Rustom, which starred Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles.

Anupam was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. He will be next seen in Uunchai, a Sooraj Barjatya directorial which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman Irani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON