Home / Entertainment / Tv / JD Majethia sings Kishore Kumar songs on his way to Everest Base Camp. Watch

JD Majethia sings Kishore Kumar songs on his way to Everest Base Camp. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 16, 2023 11:50 AM IST

Producer-actor JD Majethia completes his 11-day-long trek to the Everest Base Camp. He sang songs along the way, hoping to make it big at ‘Mountain Idol’.

Producer JD Majethia has shared pictures and videos from his Everest base camp trek. He is 54 years old and has made some of the most popular comedy shows including Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. (Also read: Khichdi producer JD Majethia shares journey of bucket list item with Mt Everest trek)

JD Majethia has completed his 11-day-long trek to the Everest Base Camp.
JD Majethia has completed his 11-day-long trek to the Everest Base Camp.

Earlier this month, the producer had informed fans on Instagram that he is off to check an item off his bucket list. As he completed his Everest Base Camp trek, he shared several pictures and videos on the social media page. In one of the videos, he could be seen walking uphill as he sang his own version of the popular song Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet. Through his own version, the producer advised everyone to "never get tired" while you trek in the mountains.

Another video showed him teasing a woman, making her laugh as they both captured the scenic beauty around them on their cellphones. JD also shared a video with a fan who has climbed the six highest mountains in the world. He also shared another video that showed him singing Kishore Kumar's O Mere Dil Ke Chain as he moved ahead. He also wrote jokingly alongside the video, “Mountain Idol me ye banda jarur aage jaega (This guy will certainly make it big in Mountain Idol).”

JD Majethia shared several pictures after completing his 11-day-long trek and wrote, “This is how I looked post my trekking of EBC for 11 days .. HAPPY and surf through the other pics to see how I feel.. TOP OF THE WORLD, literally #ebc #bucketlist #passion #love #satisfaction #unchai #inspiration #motivation #joy #fun#efforts #fitness #mountains #trekking.”

In another video, the producer thanked his team of Wagle Ki Duniya and said, “I love my team of Wagle Ki Duniya. Wherever I may go, this show and stories travel with me and inspire for us to narrate better ones.”

JD Majethia has also featured in several shows as an actor. These include Khichdi The Movie, Chanakya, Karishma Kaa Karishma, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Khichdi, Instant Khichdi, and Khichdi Returns.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khichdi
khichdi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out