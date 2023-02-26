Ranbir Kapoor talks about Sourav Ganguly's biopic, confirms working on Kishore Kumar's biopic

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that he is working on the biopic of the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. The actor is currently in Kolkata promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. During an event on Sunday, Ranbir was asked if he is doing a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor says his remark on wanting to work in Pakistani films was ‘misconstrued')

In a video shared online, Ranbir said, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

Talking about being a part of the biopic of Kishore Kumar, Ranbir added, "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam karraha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know."

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir and Sourav Ganguly played cricket at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field emerged online. In the photos, they were also seen having a conversation. The duo also posed for pictures.

Ranbir sported a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and trousers. The words 'Ranbir's Makkar XI' was written on the actor's T-shirt while Sourav's T-shirt had 'Dada's Jhooti XI' written on it.

Last year, Kishore's son Amit Kumar had spoken with Times of India about his father's biopic. He had said, "We are doing a biopic on my father as well." When asked if it would be made with Anurag Basu and Ranbir, he had said, "No, now we'll produce it ourselves. We have started writing it."

Fans will see Ranbir next in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres on March 8.

Ranbir also has Animal in the pipeline alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON