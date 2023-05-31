Kiara Advani steps out for work in new Mercedes Maybach worth 2.70 crore. Watch

Ahead of the release of her next, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani was spotted out for a dubbing session in her new car, a black Mercedes Maybach worth ₹2.70 crore on Tuesday. She and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, returned from their Japan vacation just last week. The couple got married in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. (Also read: Kiara Advani wants to go back to vacation, shares unseen pic with Sidharth Malhotra. See pic) Kiara Advani was seen in a new Mercedes Maybach worth ₹ 2.70 crore. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara's new car

A paparazzo account posted a video of Kiara stepping out of the black Mercedes Maybach outside the dubbing studio. The actor is wearing a maroon printed co-ord set with a white top, white shoes and dark sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail. Kiara moved through the waiting paparazzi and later posed and waved at the photographers before heading in for a dubbing session.

Kiara on married life

Sidharth and Kiara had worked together in the biopic Shershaah in 2021. The couple did not confirm any rumours about their relationship ahead of their February wedding. Afterwards, Kiara had stated how she was adjusting to married life. Speaking with News18, she said, “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy.”

She had also added about her 'ideal husband' Sidharth, saying “He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious." They recently went on vacation to Japan; Kiara had recently shared a photo of themselves from a Kyoto shrine. She captioned the photo, "Take me back already (orange heart emoji)."

Up next for Kiara

Kiara was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Her next film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, is opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023. She is also working on S Shankar's Telugu debut Game Changer with Ram Charan and SJ Suryah.

