Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand as they return from their Japan vacation. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted together as they returned from their Japan vacation at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The couple walked hand-in-hand as the paparazzi followed them to click their pictures. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor recreates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's viral wedding moment, fans find it cute. Watch) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra returned from their Japan vacation on Tuesday.

In the video captured by a paparazzo account that was soon posted on Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport holding hands. Kiara kept her look casually stylish in an all-white jumpsuit with yellow shades and a pink side bag, whereas Sidharth opted for a jacket over a black T-shirt and faded track pants.

Many fans reacted to the post and added their comments. "So awwwdorable (red heart emoticons)" said a fan in the comments. Another said, "Absolutely gorgeous and cute." One comment read, "They look so good together."

Kiara and Sidharth married in a private ceremony earlier this year in Rajasthan. Kiara wore a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani by the same designer for their wedding. The actors had worked together in the film Shershaah that was released in 2021. The biopic told the story of late Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. They are said to have fallen for each other while working for the film.

After their wedding ceremony was held on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, Sidharth and Kiara had also held a reception in Delhi. They also hosted another reception in Mumbai some days later that saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Kajol and many other celebrities in attendance.

Kiara recently shared the teaser of her next film Satyaprem Ki Katha on Instagram, where she teams up with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. The short clip introduced their characters in the drama. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Sidharth will next be seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force, in which he plays a police officer. He also has a film Yodha in the pipeline.

