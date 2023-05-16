Ranbir Kapoor recreates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's viral wedding moment, fans find it cute. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor recently recreated Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's viral wedding moment during a recent interview. The wedding video of the couple was a hit on the internet as they tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in February this year. It was a highly guarded ceremony with only selected guests in attendance and when they shared the video from the wedding, it went viral in no time. Talking about Sidharth and Kiara, Ranbir said, “They are quite beautiful.” Also read: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as old men but internet isn't impressed: ‘Hrithik Roshan looks like Ranbir Kapoor’ Ranbir Kapoor recreated Sidharth Malhotra's wedding moment in an interview.

During the Netflix interview, as the host called Sidharth and Kiara her ‘favourite Bollywood couple’ and performed the hand gestures done by Kiara when she walked down the aisle, Ranbir did Sidharth's act of looking at his watch and asking her how much time. He got up, held the hand of the host and said, “We can walk around this thing like we are getting married or something.” But the host intervened, saying, “Guys, I am already married.” To this, Ranbir replied, “Yeah, me too" and both of them took their seats again.

The video clip from the interview was shared on Reddit and fans loved Ranbir's act. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Ranbir is sporty. Sid too during promotions was praising Alia for her performance in Gangubai good to see these guys not having cold thoughts and moving on with their lives.” Another said, “I am sure Ranbir doesn't gives a damn about these past relationships and stuff, the guy is a bit you know take it easy type.” “Ranbir is too cute for this,” one more fan said.

A Reddit user commented, “It's cute how Ranbir always happens to know everything that's been trending on social media even though he isn't there officially, fake account.” Another assumed that the actor can even be on Reddit under a different name. “There's no way that Ranbir isn't a member of this sub. Hi Ranbir. I liked you in TJMM,” the comment read.

