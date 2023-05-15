AI reimagines Bollywood stars as old men but internet isn't impressed: ‘Hrithik Roshan looks like Ranbir Kapoor’

Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor turned elderly men for an artist in AI-generated pictures. Taking to Instagram recently, the artist, Sahid, shared a bunch of pictures of the actors. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan asks audience if his role in Vikram Vedha worked) Internet roasted AI pictures of actors.

In the photos, Ranbir Kapoor was seen as an old man in a navy blue outfit. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan were seen in grey outfits with a long beard. Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan dressed in brown and grey outfits looked behind the camera.

Salman Khan was seen in a shirt and cardigan as he sported a spectacle and beard. Mahesh Babu featured as an old man wearing a grey shirt while Prabhas too was seen with spectacles on. Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor were also seen with beards in grey outfits. The artist captioned the post, "AI imagines actors as old men."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Only Salman Khan, Prabhas & Akshay Kumar are recognisable..." A comment read, "Hrithik looks like Ranbir Kapoor." Another person said, "Meanwhile Anil Kapoor's case: error 404." "Akshay Kumar is very much looking like Christian Bale from the pale blue eye," said an Instagram user. "Why Mahesh Babu looks like Mahesh Manjrekar," asked a person.

"Anil Kapoor still young," said another fan. "Shahid Kapoor looks like Rajkumar Rao," read another comment. "Salman looks more like Shahid’s dad," wrote a person. "Why would Allu Arjun look like Atul Kulkarni," asked a social media user. "Prabhas looks like Mohanlal," said a fan. "Why is old Shahid like current Akshay Khanna?" asked a fan. "Why is Hrithik Roshan looking like Mel Gibson??" wrote a person.

"Mahesh looks like Harrison Ford and Prabhas look like Chiranjeevi Sir," said a fan. "Shahid is looking like Emraan Hashmi," wrote an Instagram user. "They did Allu Arjun so wrong," commented an Instagram user. "Why SRK is looking like Imran Khan," asked a person.

Fans saw Shah Rukh last in the action thriller, Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Atlee, the film will hit the theatres on September 7. The actor also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next, Dunki, opposite Taapsee Pannu.

