Hrithik Roshan asks audience if his role in Vikram Vedha worked: ‘It was bit whacko for me’

Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha is now streaming online, with its digital premiere being made free for the viewers. The actor informed his fans about the same on Instagram and asked him if his experiment in the film worked. The actor said the role of the gangster Vedha was ‘bit whacko’ for him. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad watch movie with his son; actor reacts as paparazzi asks him to pose with girlfriend Hrithik Roshan played gangster Vedha in Vikram Vedha.

Sharing a black and white glimpse of his character Vedha on Instagram along with a poster also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik wrote, “Really eager for you all to watch Vikram Vedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me. I wonder if it has worked. YOU tell me! Also by the way , you can watch the digital premier absolutely FREE! Which I think is amazing , well done @officialjiocinema for making this happen!! Streaming from tonight!!

Hrithik's actor-girlfriend Saba Azad reacted to the post, saying, “Yeahhhhhh” in the comments section. Answering Hrithik's question, a fan wrote, “It was definitely one of your best performances ever sir, the only reason why it didn’t do well at the box office was because it was a fresh remake. You should definitely do more roles like this, your portrayal of Vedha gave me the angry young man vibes (the peak Big B).”

Another wrote, “You were extraordinary..the movie was amazing!! Not all good movies work..not all bad movies fail!!” One more commented, “It worked and it worked out absolutely amazing (fire emojis) couldn't have been better..got to witness a new version of Hrithik Roshan in this movie. Eagerly waiting to watch it again.”

Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film was a remake of their own Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The Hindi version also starred Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani.

Vikram Vedha revolves around a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). But what unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The film earned ₹78 crore at the domestic box office but didn't perform as per the expectations.

