Lara Dutta calls PM Modi courageous for speaking on 'Muslim quota': ‘Have to stand by what you believe in’

Actor Lara Dutta has made a rare comment on the country's politics. In a new interview with Zoom, Lara spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on Muslims during a rally in Rajasthan, that have been discussed and debated across the country all week. (Also read: PM Modi’s Rajasthan rally remarks spark political firestorm) Lara Dutta has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment on Muslims at a recent rally in Rajasthan.

‘He has the courage’

In the interview, Lara said one must ‘hold up to their convictions’. "Ultimately, we're all human beings. It's incredibly challenging to appease everyone all the time. Just as actors aren't immune to online criticism, neither is the Prime Minister of our country. We all take it in our stride. You can't constantly tiptoe around issues just to avoid upsetting one side or the other. Ultimately, you have to stay true to your beliefs and convictions. If he has the courage to do so, then kudos. Ultimately, you have to stand by what you believe in," she said.

What did PM Modi say?

At a rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi said that when the Congress party was in government, ‘they said Muslims have the first right over the country’s resources.’ If it returns to power, the party ‘will gather all your wealth and distribute it among those who have more children’, he said as the crowd applauded.

“They will distribute it among infiltrators,” he continued, saying, “Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to infiltrators?”

What's next for Lara

Lara is currently promoting her upcoming series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. Lara Dutta portrays the role of a power broker, delving into the intricacies of modern warfare and geopolitical dynamics.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series promises to unravel untold stories behind a major defensive operation, shedding light on the amalgamation of traditional and contemporary warfare tactics. Addressing the scepticism surrounding patriotic narratives in an ANI interview, Lara highlighted the need to recognize and appreciate stories from India's own soil.

She remarked, "People will always say that this is propaganda. But we don't say that when we watch other Hollywood films or Zero Dark Thirty or whatever we watch. So, why do we always apply this to our country's things?"