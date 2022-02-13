Madhuri Dixit, husband Shriram Nene groove to Tamma Tamma Again, Farah Khan calls it 'couple goals'. Watch

A video of actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene, dancing is being shared on the internet. The couple is seen dancing to Badrinath Ki Dulhania's song Tamma Tamma Again.

Sharing the video on Instagram, one fan wrote, “A very compatible couple. It's lovely to see them both dancing. It was so nice to see Sir and Ma'am having fun, and we had a lot of fun too."

The video is from Ram's birthday party from Saturday. Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ram. Giving Madhuri Dixit serious competition. #CoupleGoals.”

Madhuri earlier shared a video compilation for him on social media. She captioned the video, “My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday.”

Ram also shared a picture of himself and thanked everyone for the wishes. He wrote, “Another year around the sun! Every year we grow together and I look forward to the journey ahead. In the meanwhile, thanks for all the memories and for being there with me. #SaturdayMood #Saturday."

Madhuri and Shriram got married in 1999. Madhuri took a break from acting and moved to the US. Madhuri spoke about her transition from a life in the spotlight to a life in the US at the Talks At Google session in 2015.

As reported by Indianexpress.com, Madhuri said, “In India, you are so dependent on your maid servants. You can leave everything on them, but in USA, you have to cook, clean up, buy groceries, everything on your own. I remember when the first time I went grocery shopping in US, my heart was thumping. But then, I felt so good. It’s a feeling of freedom here.”

Madhuri and Shriram celebrated 22 years of togetherness last year, he dedicated a romantic Instagram post to her. Sharing a montage of their pictures, he wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead.”

Read More: When Madhuri Dixit revealed Shriram Nene recognised only Amitabh Bachchan at their reception: ‘I think I know that face’

Madhuri made her return to the movies with Aaja Nachle in 2007. Madhuri starred in Gulaab Gang and performed a dance number for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She was last seen in Kalank and Total Dhamaal. Recently, the trailer of her upcoming Netflix show The Fame Game was released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON