IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shares dreamy throwback video from Maldives vacation, takes a dig at new trend
Ankita Konwar shared a throwback video from her trip to Maldives with husband Milind Soman.
Ankita Konwar shared a throwback video from her trip to Maldives with husband Milind Soman.
bollywood

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shares dreamy throwback video from Maldives vacation, takes a dig at new trend

  • Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video from their vacation in the Maldives. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Ankita Konwar treated fans to a dreamy throwback video from her beach getaway in the Maldives with husband, model and actor Milind Soman. The clip was a montage of the best moments from their trip, from stealing romantic moments on the beach to going underwater diving.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Ankita seemed to take a dig at the fact that the Maldives has emerged as the hot favourite destination among celebrities looking for a lockdown break. She compared vacations in the Maldives to another viral trend, Dalgona coffee, that took over the internet during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Way before Maldives became the new #dalgonacoffee #mondaymood #reelsvideo #reels #instaree,” Ankita wrote. Her caption was lauded by many fans. “Haha! So perfectly put!!!,” one commented. “I am stealing ur caption ma'am,” another wrote.


Several Bollywood celebrities took off to the Maldives for a holiday in the last few months, including Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. They shared pictures and videos of themselves enjoying the beautiful white sand beaches and turquoise waters of the island nation.

Also see: First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here

In November, actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi criticised Bollywood stars for posting pictures of themselves holidaying in the Maldives amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He agreed with journalist Barkha Dutt as she tweeted about the tone-deafness of sharing sunkissed photos as the country grapples with a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and a subsequent unemployment crisis.

“Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what’s around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it’s not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milind soman ankita konwar

Related Stories

Milind Soman was paid Rs 50,000 for his first modelling assignment.
Milind Soman was paid Rs 50,000 for his first modelling assignment.
bollywood

Milind Soman shares photos from first modelling assignment in 1989, was paid Rs 50,000 for an hour’s work

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 21, 2020 07:10 PM IST
Milind Soman posted pictures from his first modelling assignment, which was in 1989, and revealed that he was paid Rs 50,000 for it. He said that he was originally reluctant to take up the offer, as he was ‘really shy’.
READ FULL STORY
Milind Soman stirred up a storm when he shared a photo of himself in the buff on his 55th birthday.
Milind Soman stirred up a storm when he shared a photo of himself in the buff on his 55th birthday.
tv

Milind Soman on backlash for posting nude photo: ‘Why wouldn’t I put it? If you don’t want to follow me, don’t’

By Samrudhi Ghosh | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 16, 2020 04:09 PM IST
Milind Soman responded to the backlash he faced after posting a nude photo on Instagram to mark his 55th birthday. He said that the line between art and obscenity is in people’s heads.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Arjun Kapoor poses for Malaika Arora.
Arjun Kapoor poses for Malaika Arora.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Madhavan is no stranger to replying to trolls.
R Madhavan is no stranger to replying to trolls.
bollywood

R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor is missing her belly dance sessions.
Janhvi Kapoor is missing her belly dance sessions.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor opts for vibrant kaftans during her pregnancy (Photo: Instagram/ShrutiSancheti)
Kareena Kapoor opts for vibrant kaftans during her pregnancy (Photo: Instagram/ShrutiSancheti)
bollywood

Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Taimur’s mommy redefines pregnancy style yet again What is it about maternity chic which always makes it such an incredible study in fashion? If one looks at the history of pregnancy style, then the late Lady Diana’s highly publicised pregnancy in 1982 comes to mind
READ FULL STORY
Close
Caption: Actor Priya Banerjee has been a part of the erotic thriller web show Bekaboo.
Caption: Actor Priya Banerjee has been a part of the erotic thriller web show Bekaboo.
bollywood

Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Actor Priya Banerjee says she is not completely against censorship on OTT platforms or for it, but feels that some things can be ‘eliminated’ from a lot of shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gul Panag says this is the first time her son Nihal is going to celebrate Lohri at his mother’s village along with his grandparents.
Actor Gul Panag says this is the first time her son Nihal is going to celebrate Lohri at his mother’s village along with his grandparents.
bollywood

Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Actor Gul Panag shares details of her special Lohri celebration this year with her parents in her native village and also talks about the ongoing farmer’s protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Madan is happy that her parents are in town for Lohri and will also help her with house-hunting.
Radhika Madan is happy that her parents are in town for Lohri and will also help her with house-hunting.
bollywood

Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Usually Radhika Madan looking forward to celebrating Lohri in Delhi with family and friends
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nimrat Kaur’s forefathers were farmers.
Actor Nimrat Kaur’s forefathers were farmers.
bollywood

Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Actor Nimrat Kaur says farmers are a ‘lifeline’ of our country, and this Lohri, prays that their situation gets resolved as it’s ‘deeply hurtful’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayesha Jhukla had a prominent role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
Ayesha Jhukla had a prominent role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
bollywood

Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riz Ahmed has often expressed his admiration for Irrfan Khan.
Riz Ahmed has often expressed his admiration for Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do.
Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Rashmi Rocket.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juhi Chawla compared Mumbai's air to 'dust'.
Juhi Chawla compared Mumbai's air to 'dust'.
bollywood

Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda launched a digital healthcare platform last year.
Navya Naveli Nanda launched a digital healthcare platform last year.
bollywood

Navya talks about working in a male-dominated industry, facing 'mansplaining'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda, the co-founder of an online healthcare platform, talked about working in a male-dominated industry. She revealed that she has faced mansplaining and recalled feeling, "Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Konwar shared a throwback video from her trip to Maldives with husband Milind Soman.
Ankita Konwar shared a throwback video from her trip to Maldives with husband Milind Soman.
bollywood

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita posts dreamy throwback video from Maldives vacation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video from their vacation in the Maldives. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP