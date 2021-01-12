Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar shares dreamy throwback video from Maldives vacation, takes a dig at new trend
- Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video from their vacation in the Maldives. See it here.
Ankita Konwar treated fans to a dreamy throwback video from her beach getaway in the Maldives with husband, model and actor Milind Soman. The clip was a montage of the best moments from their trip, from stealing romantic moments on the beach to going underwater diving.
In the caption of her Instagram post, Ankita seemed to take a dig at the fact that the Maldives has emerged as the hot favourite destination among celebrities looking for a lockdown break. She compared vacations in the Maldives to another viral trend, Dalgona coffee, that took over the internet during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Way before Maldives became the new #dalgonacoffee #mondaymood #reelsvideo #reels #instaree,” Ankita wrote. Her caption was lauded by many fans. “Haha! So perfectly put!!!,” one commented. “I am stealing ur caption ma'am,” another wrote.
Several Bollywood celebrities took off to the Maldives for a holiday in the last few months, including Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. They shared pictures and videos of themselves enjoying the beautiful white sand beaches and turquoise waters of the island nation.
Also see: First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here
In November, actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi criticised Bollywood stars for posting pictures of themselves holidaying in the Maldives amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He agreed with journalist Barkha Dutt as she tweeted about the tone-deafness of sharing sunkissed photos as the country grapples with a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and a subsequent unemployment crisis.
“Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what’s around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it’s not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid,” he wrote.
