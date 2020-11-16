Milind Soman urges people to be ‘smarter than monkeys’ as he picks up garbage on trek, wife Ankita Konwar reacts

bollywood

Model and actor Milind Soman did his bit for the environment on Monday, when he picked up garbage on the way to a Shiva temple on top of a hill. He documented his ‘plogging’ experience on social media, and revealed that when he reached the temple, he was told that there were no dustbins around.

Taking to Instagram, Milind shared a picture of himself holding up bags of garbage and another of the temple. The third photo was of him with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, who joined him on the trek.

“Small trek to a Shiva temple at the top of a hill today with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha To make it more fun and to show my respect to the deity, I picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail. Strangely, at the temple I was told by the caretaker that there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins, and all garbage would be burnt in the forest,” he wrote in his caption.

Milind wanted to make two points through his post; he hoped for people to be ‘smarter than makers’ and urged food companies to use biodegradable packaging. “Point no.1 - I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys. Point no. 2 - Food companies really need to start using bio degradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guiltfree. #plogging #health #trek #life #happiness #runeverywhere,” he wrote.

Ankita, who joined Milind on the trek, commented on his post, “Har Har Mahadev,” along with a folded hands emoji. Fans praised him for his gesture. “Much love and respect for both of you,” one wrote. “You are an inspiration,” another commented. “Great example,” a third wrote.

