Funny meme calls Ranveer Singh the ‘motichoor laddoo’ to Deepika Padukone’s ‘gajar ka halwa’. See her response

Deepika Padukone shared a meme comparing her and Ranveer Singh’s Diwali pictures to motichoor laddoo and gajar ka halwa. Sharing it, she wrote, “Sure...Why not!?”

bollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:58 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrating Diwali 2020.
Deepika Padukone seemed to be amused by a fan edit comparing her and Ranveer Singh’s Diwali outfits to dessert. A fan juxtaposed a picture of motichoor laddoo and gajar ka halwa alongside a photo of the couple wearing orange and red ethnic outfits for the festival of lights.

The first image was captioned, “Motichoor ladoo and Gajar ka Halwa in pictures,” while the image of Ranveer and Deepika had the text, “Motichoor ladoo and Gajar ka Halwa in real life” over it.

Sharing the meme on her Instagram stories, Deepika wrote, “Sure...Why not!? @ranveersingh.”

Ranveer and Deepika wished their fans on Diwali with a happy picture of them all decked up, shared on their respective Instagram accounts. “Aap sab ko Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Happy Diwali! Love & Light to all! @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer wrote. Deepika had a similar caption for her post.

On Saturday, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya (my doll) @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer wrote on Instagram. Deepika, meanwhile, shared the same picture and captioned her post, “Two peas in a pod... Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me…”

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which will recreate the Indian cricket team’s historic win at the 1983 World Cup. While he will be seen as former cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, she will essay the role of his wife Romi.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares video to wish brother Junaid on Bhai Dooj, says she was ‘bloated with pride’ on watching him work

Ranveer and Deepika have earlier worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. He also had a cameo in her film Finding Fanny. She had earlier told PTI that it was a ‘refreshing’ change to work with him in a film that is more realistic.

“It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting. Not having to mouth such intense dialogue with that kind of language like we did in three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remind ourselves that ‘this is the same actor that I’ve worked with. The characters are completely different, the era is completely different. The costume, the sets are so, so different and even refreshing. We both looked at each other and said, ‘wow, we should do stuff like this more often together’,” she had said.

