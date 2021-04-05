IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor feels her outfit from 1979 film Aatish is bird-like, Karan Johar calls it 'Met gala' worthy
Neetu Kapoor feels her ensemble from Aatish's Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain is bird-like.
Neetu Kapoor feels her ensemble from Aatish's Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain is bird-like.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor feels her outfit from 1979 film Aatish is bird-like, Karan Johar calls it 'Met gala' worthy

  • Neetu Kapoor revisited her song Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain, from the movie Aatish (1979), and shared her thoughts on her ensemble.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:32 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor came across a clip of her song Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain, from her movie Aatish, and couldn't help but wonder about her look. In the song, Neetu was dressed in red, with a transparent veil covering half her face while a turban-like arrangement rested on her head. An ornament was placed on her head with a few feathers springing out of it.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Neetu said, "I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird #throwback #atish." Filmmaker Karan Johar took to the comments section and gave the look his seal of approval. "I love this red outfit! It’s very Met gala."

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni echoed similar emotions when she said, "Loveee!!!! Glam bird." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor dropped a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. Several fans said they found the look cute. "Adorable always," said a fan. "Haha... But You look cute," added another. "You the cutest," a third fan said. "Mask is on," added a fourth fan, with an applause emoji.

Aatish released in 1979. Neetu starred opposite Jeetendra in the movie. Directed by Ambrish Sangal, it also starred Madan Puri, Sujit Kumar and Nirupa Roy. Neetu was a popular actor back in the '70s. However, after her wedding with late Rishi Kapoor, her appearances on the big screen reduced. She did appear in movies like Besharam and Do Dooni Chaar much later but she wasn't actively signing projects.

Also Read: When Sushmita Sen recalled incident where 15-year-old misbehaved with her in public: 'Told him his life would be over'

Now, Neetu is set to making her acting comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The movie began filming last year. The shoot was impacted after several members, including Neetu, were tested positive for Covid-19. However, they completed the first leg of the schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
neetu kapoor

Related Stories

Neetu poses with Riddhima and Samara.
Neetu poses with Riddhima and Samara.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor shares pic with daughter, granddaughter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • After missing her birthday celebrations recently, Neetu Kapoor met grand daughter Samara and enjoyed some quality time with her.
READ FULL STORY
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared throwback pictures with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared throwback pictures with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt.
bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback pics with mom Neetu, Alia Bhatt

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared throwback pictures with mom Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Alia confirmed on Friday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP