When Sushmita Sen recalled incident where 15-year-old misbehaved with her in public: 'Told him his life would be over'

Sushmita Sen often shares workout videos on social media, and at an event on women's safety in 2018, she'd spoken about the importance of learning self-defence, especially for women in India. At the event, Sushmita narrated an incident about someone misbehaving with her in public, and realising that the person behind it was a minor.

She said that one would imagine that celebrities would be safe, considering that they are surrounded by bodyguards. But she said that it's shocking how often men 'manage to misbehave'.

“Six months ago at an award function, a fifteen-year-old boy misbehaved with me as he thought I wouldn’t realise because of the crowd around. But, he was wrong. I grabbed his hand from my behind and I was shocked to see he was so young,” she said.





Sushmita said that she let the boy off with a warning, after teaching him a lesson. “I held him by his neck and took him for a walk. I told him if I make a hue and cry, his life would be over. He denied having misbehaved at first, but I sternly told him to acknowledge. He realized his mistake, said sorry and promised me that it will never happen again," she said. “I didn’t take an action against him because I understood that the 15-year-old was not taught that such things are an offence and not entertainment.”

Sushmita recently made an acting comeback with the thriller series Aarya, for which she received critical acclaim. Her eldest daughter, Renee, made her acting debut a few months later, in the short film Suttabaazi. Both projects were released on Disney+ Hotstar.

