Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in red as they walk out of airport holding hands, pose for paparazzi

The newlywed couple, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Wednesday evening walked out of Delhi airport holding hands. In a new video shared online, Sidharth and Kiara twinned in red outfits. After they arrived at the Delhi Airport, the couple also posed for the paparazzi. (Also Read | Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra make 1st public appearance after wedding))

Kiara Advani was seen in a red ethnic outfit and golden heels as she sported minimal makeup and applied sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead. Sidharth complemented her in a red kurta, white pyjama and shoes. He also wrapped a shawl around his neck.

As they were about to exit the airport, Kiara pulled her hand away from Sidharth for a moment. He, however, quickly looked at her and gave his hand which she held again. Later, the duo also shared a laugh as they posed for the camera. Sidharth and Kiara also held hands and smiled for the paparazzi.

Earlier in the day, Sidharth and Kiara made their first public appearance since their wedding on February 7. They arrived at the Jaisalmer airport together in a car. The married couple greeted the fans and paparazzi. Sidharth had his arm around Kiara as they walked together inside the terminal building. They also briefly posed for the paparazzi outside the airport. For the travel, Kiara wore a black velvet tracksuit and a shawl while Sidharth opted for a white T-shirt, denims, brown leather jacket.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on Tuesday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. For the wedding ceremony, Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, and diamond jewellery. Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends."

