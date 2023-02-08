Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra make 1st public appearance after wedding; smile bright as they greet fans in Jaisalmer

Newlyweds, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time in public since their wedding on February 7. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, a paparazzo account posted a video of the couple departing from the Jaisalmer airport. In the clip, Sidharth Malhotra got out of the car and went to help Kiara. (Also Read | Mira Rajput teases Kiara Advani 'ab to Bombay vali bhi Dilli ho gayi', Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal also wish newlyweds)

The married couple then made their way towards the entrance of the airport as they greeted the fans and paparazzi stationed outside. They greeted the people with folded hands, waved to them, and blew kisses. Sidharth was seen with his arm around Kiara as they walked together. They also briefly posed for pictures outside the airport.

For the travel, Kiara wore a black top, matching pants, wrapped a shawl around her and opted for pink sandals. The new bride also wore vermillion (sindoor) on her forehead and pink bangles. Siddharth opted for a white T-shirt, denims, brown leather jacket, and sneakers. Both of them wore dark sunglasses.

Sidharth and Kiara got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. They tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at the wedding.

Hours after taking pheras, Sidharth and Kiara announced shared pictures from their weddings on their respective Instagram accounts. They captioned the post, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Our permanent booking has been done now)... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they wrote alongside the photographs from their wedding.”

For the ceremony, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre, while Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. As per news agency ANI, The couple is now expected to host wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

