Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has said that she's ready to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.
A career in films might not be in the offing for Navya Naveli Nanda after all. The granddaughter of acting icon Amitabh Bachchan has said in a new profile that she is gearing up to join her father, Nikhil Nanda, in running the family business.
Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and the niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan. She graduated from Fordham University last year, with a major in digital technology and UX design. She co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women, and recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.
In a Vogue profile, Navya said that she is gearing up to start working with her father, in the family business (Escorts). She said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."
She continued, "Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence. I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve.”
Navya launched Project Naveli last month, and made the announcement on social media. While many lauded her efforts, a few said some unkind words as well. One person wrote, "Seriously india ??? Lol first provide access opportunity to atleast one district of Maharashtra than talk about India simply using india name." Navya took the comment positively and wrote, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support." Another person wrote, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya replied, "I do have a job actually."
Also read: Navya Naveli hits back at troll who told her to 'get a job'. This was her reply
Navya recently made her Instagram account public, and gave an insight into the lives of the Bachchan family with her posts.
