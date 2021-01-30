Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has started a new initiative towards women empowerment in India. She launched Project Naveli earlier this month but besides all the praise, she also had to face some mean comments on social media for it.

In an Instagram post shared by Project Naveli's official page, Navya is quoted as saying, “Through Project Naveli, I hope to bridge the gender gap in India by providing women with access to resources & opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.”

Navyas replies to comments on the post.





While many lauded her efforts, a few said some unkind words as well. But Navya took them head on. One person wrote, "Seriously india ??? Lol first provide access opportunity to atleast one district of Maharashtra than talk about India simply using india name." Navya took the comment positively and wrote, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support."

Another person wrote, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya replied, "I do have a job actually." She even added a heart emoji to her comment.

Navya is also the co-founder of Aara Health, an online platform for women to discuss health issues. In a recent Instagram live, she talked about being undermined, as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, 'Oh, we need to prove ourselves.' Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men,” Navya said.

“So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she added.

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. She also has a younger brother, Agastya.

