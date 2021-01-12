IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya on facing mansplaining, being condescended to as she’s a woman
Navya Naveli Nanda launched a digital healthcare platform last year.
Navya Naveli Nanda launched a digital healthcare platform last year.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya on facing mansplaining, being condescended to as she’s a woman

Navya Naveli Nanda, the co-founder of an online healthcare platform, talked about working in a male-dominated industry. She revealed that she has faced mansplaining and recalled feeling, "Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?"
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:00 PM IST

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, comes from an illustrious film family but chose to chart her own path in the healthcare sector. She is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online platform for women to discuss health issues. In an Instagram live with the other three founders, she talked about being undermined, as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, 'Oh, we need to prove ourselves.' Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men,” Navya said.

“So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she added.

Navya said that being underestimated from the offset has led to a need to prove that she is competent enough. “It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don't necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner,” she said.


Also see: First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here

Earlier this month, Navya shared the accomplishments of her company and wrote in an Instagram post, “...Building and growing your own business gives you an indescribable sense of independence & joy; one I am fortunate enough to experience. 2021 is going to be an exciting year, and in addition to everything we are already doing, we are also solidifying our focus on preventative care and wellness - we can’t wait to share all the exciting things we have coming up VERY SOON.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navya naveli nanda

Related Stories

Navya Naveli Nanda recently made her Instagram account public.
Navya Naveli Nanda recently made her Instagram account public.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda shares new photos, Meezaan asks ‘can you show your face?’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 26, 2020 06:31 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures of herself from what appeared to be a vacation. Meezaan was one of the first to comment and asked her, “Can you show your face?”
READ FULL STORY
Navya Naveli Nanda says it takes a long time to realise that one actually needs therapy.
Navya Naveli Nanda says it takes a long time to realise that one actually needs therapy.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about struggle with anxiety, seeking therapy

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2020 01:22 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has talked about her struggle with anxiety and seeking therapy for it in a new video shared by her health organisation. In the video, she talked about realising the need for therapy and how it helped her.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Arjun Kapoor poses for Malaika Arora.
Arjun Kapoor poses for Malaika Arora.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Madhavan is no stranger to replying to trolls.
R Madhavan is no stranger to replying to trolls.
bollywood

R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor is missing her belly dance sessions.
Janhvi Kapoor is missing her belly dance sessions.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor opts for vibrant kaftans during her pregnancy (Photo: Instagram/ShrutiSancheti)
Kareena Kapoor opts for vibrant kaftans during her pregnancy (Photo: Instagram/ShrutiSancheti)
bollywood

Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Taimur’s mommy redefines pregnancy style yet again What is it about maternity chic which always makes it such an incredible study in fashion? If one looks at the history of pregnancy style, then the late Lady Diana’s highly publicised pregnancy in 1982 comes to mind
READ FULL STORY
Close
Caption: Actor Priya Banerjee has been a part of the erotic thriller web show Bekaboo.
Caption: Actor Priya Banerjee has been a part of the erotic thriller web show Bekaboo.
bollywood

Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Actor Priya Banerjee says she is not completely against censorship on OTT platforms or for it, but feels that some things can be ‘eliminated’ from a lot of shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gul Panag says this is the first time her son Nihal is going to celebrate Lohri at his mother’s village along with his grandparents.
Actor Gul Panag says this is the first time her son Nihal is going to celebrate Lohri at his mother’s village along with his grandparents.
bollywood

Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Actor Gul Panag shares details of her special Lohri celebration this year with her parents in her native village and also talks about the ongoing farmer’s protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Madan is happy that her parents are in town for Lohri and will also help her with house-hunting.
Radhika Madan is happy that her parents are in town for Lohri and will also help her with house-hunting.
bollywood

Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Usually Radhika Madan looking forward to celebrating Lohri in Delhi with family and friends
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nimrat Kaur’s forefathers were farmers.
Actor Nimrat Kaur’s forefathers were farmers.
bollywood

Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Actor Nimrat Kaur says farmers are a ‘lifeline’ of our country, and this Lohri, prays that their situation gets resolved as it’s ‘deeply hurtful’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayesha Jhukla had a prominent role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
Ayesha Jhukla had a prominent role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
bollywood

Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riz Ahmed has often expressed his admiration for Irrfan Khan.
Riz Ahmed has often expressed his admiration for Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do.
Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Rashmi Rocket.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juhi Chawla compared Mumbai's air to 'dust'.
Juhi Chawla compared Mumbai's air to 'dust'.
bollywood

Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda launched a digital healthcare platform last year.
Navya Naveli Nanda launched a digital healthcare platform last year.
bollywood

Navya talks about working in a male-dominated industry, facing 'mansplaining'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda, the co-founder of an online healthcare platform, talked about working in a male-dominated industry. She revealed that she has faced mansplaining and recalled feeling, "Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Konwar shared a throwback video from her trip to Maldives with husband Milind Soman.
Ankita Konwar shared a throwback video from her trip to Maldives with husband Milind Soman.
bollywood

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita posts dreamy throwback video from Maldives vacation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video from their vacation in the Maldives. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP