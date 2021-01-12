Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya on facing mansplaining, being condescended to as she’s a woman
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, comes from an illustrious film family but chose to chart her own path in the healthcare sector. She is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online platform for women to discuss health issues. In an Instagram live with the other three founders, she talked about being undermined, as a woman in a male-dominated industry.
“When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, 'Oh, we need to prove ourselves.' Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men,” Navya said.
“So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she added.
Navya said that being underestimated from the offset has led to a need to prove that she is competent enough. “It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don't necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner,” she said.
Also see: First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here
Earlier this month, Navya shared the accomplishments of her company and wrote in an Instagram post, “...Building and growing your own business gives you an indescribable sense of independence & joy; one I am fortunate enough to experience. 2021 is going to be an exciting year, and in addition to everything we are already doing, we are also solidifying our focus on preventative care and wellness - we can’t wait to share all the exciting things we have coming up VERY SOON.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic
- Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here
- Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with
- Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil
- Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'
- Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice
- Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi
- Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya talks about working in a male-dominated industry, facing 'mansplaining'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman’s wife Ankita posts dreamy throwback video from Maldives vacation
- Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video from their vacation in the Maldives. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox