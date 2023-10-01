October upcoming movies: Killers of the Flower Moon, Mission Raniganj, Tejas, Khufiya and more

In October, several movies such as Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, and Tabu's Khufiya will release in theatres as well as on OTT platforms. Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol will make his acting debut with Dono. Fans are awaiting films such as Leo, Thank You For Coming, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, Dhak Dhak and Tiger Nageswara Rao. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in October. (Also Read | Mission Raniganj trailer: Sardarji Akshay Kumar is in a race against time to rescue miners. Watch) (Clockwise L-R): Still from Mission Raniganj, Killers of the Flower Moon, Tejas and Khufiya.

Check out the list here:

1) Killers of the Flower Moon

Best known for action-packed thrillers and gangster epics, Martin Scorsese will now bring the story of the murders of Native Americans in this film. Adapted from a book of the same name, the film is a true story of the 1920s murders and disappearances of members of Osage Nation on oil-rich lands in Oklahoma. For the film, Martin chose Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Ernest Burkhart, a man in love with a Native American woman, played by Lily Gladstone. He finds himself embroiled in a plot hatched by oil-hungry cattle magnate William Hale, played by Robert De Niro. An FBI agent, Jesse Plemons, is assigned to solve the murders. The film will release in US on October 20 followed by India on October 27.

2) Mission Raniganj

The Great Bharat Rescue: After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will bring his fans this upcoming survival drama. It is based on the true life of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra. It will hit the theatres on October 6.

3) Tejas

Kangana Ranaut will witness two back-to-back releases this year--Chandramukhi 2 in September and Tejas in October. For the first time, Kangana will play an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. The film revolves around the journey of IAF pilot Tejas Gill. The IAF was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20. Tejas will clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath: A Hero is Born.

4) Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu have joined hands again for the upcoming spy thriller film. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon. Khufiya is based on true events and is based on a book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from October 5.

5) Leo

After the 2021 blockbuster Master, Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj have reunited for the much-anticipated film. The Tamil language actioner will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada worldwide on October 19. Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits such as Kuruvi, Thirupaachi, Ghilli, and Aathi, will be seen opposite the actor in the film. Sanjay Dutt will make his Tamil debut with Leo. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of Seven Screen Studio's Leo.

6) Thank You For Coming

In the upcoming film, Karan Boolani will present the team of Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. The upcoming drama will introduce fans to Bhumi's squad in the film who act as mother, gossip queen and many other titles. Karan Kundrra will also feature in the film. Thank You For Coming delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6.

7) Ganapath A Hero Is Born

Set in 2070 AD, the upcoming action thriller shows Tiger Shroff as a saviour for the people being treated as slaves. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. In the teaser, Kriti fights goons with the help of nunchucks. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

8) Dhak Dhak

The upcoming drama will take fans into the lives of four ordinary women and their journey as they embark on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Dhak Dhak ’ is all set to hit the theatres on October 13. The film is produced by Viacom 18 and Taapsee Pannu.

9) Tiger Nageswara Rao

A period film, it is set in the 1970s and is based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. The film also features Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on October 20.

10) Dono

The film marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon. Directed by Avnish S Barjatya, Dono promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart”. The film is all set to release on October 5. "Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two Strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

A few other films which will release this month include The Exorcist: Believer (October 6), AankhMicholi (October 27), Ghost (October 19), Maujaan Hi Maujaan (October 20) and Pyaar Hai To Hai (October 20).