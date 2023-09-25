Mission Raniganj trailer: Sardarji Akshay Kumar is in a race against time to rescue miners. Watch

The first trailer for Akshay Kumar's upcoming thriller is here. Titled Mission Raniganj, the film tells the story of one man's quest to save the lives of helpless miners stuck in a coal mine. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Akshay's wife. (Also read: Mission Raniganj song Jalsa 2.0: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra break into bhangra. Watch) Akshay Kumar plays the lead in Mission Raniganj.

The trailer begins with a terrible accident as a mine collapses on a big group of miners working underground. They are screaming, pleading for their lives to be saved and other side, above the ground in Akshay Kumar, ready to launch a rescue mission. He plays a Sikh engineer in the movie, who will do anything to save the men's lives.

Mission Raniganj is based on true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6. Recently, the makers unveiled the track Jalsa 2.0 which received good responses from the fans. Sung and lyrics penned by Satinder Sartaaj. Akshay and Parineeti dressed in Punjabi attire. The duo can be seen performing Bhangra on catchy desi beats.

Mission Raniganj is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller Rustom.

The film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar’s next Thank you for Coming, which is directed by Karan Boolani and also stars Shehnaaz Gill.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty.

