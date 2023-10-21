Parineeti Chopra looks beautiful in pink as she holds Raghav Chadha close in unseen wedding reception pic

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's unseen wedding reception photos have surfaced online after days of their union. They have been shared by designer Manish Malhotra who dressed the bride. The reception was held soon after the wedding ceremony. They married in Udaipur's The Leela Palace. Also read: Parineeti Chopra mixes chooras with swimsuit at Maldives holiday with sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023.

Parineeti's wedding reception look

In the photos, Parineeti radiates bridal glow in a blush pink saree from Manish Malhotra. She paired it with a one-side cape sleeve. She finished off her look with emerald and polki jewellery, pink wedding chooda and sindoor. While the first three photos bring the best of Parineeti's look, the last one features Parineeti and Raghav.

Raghav and Parineeti's wedding reception photo

In the photo, Raghav is seen candidly posing with Parineeti who held him close. Raghav opted for a black tuxedo for the cocktail party.

Sharing the photos, Manish Malhotra wrote in caption, “Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my Mumbai Atelier. All along we are talking about a red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and yes the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look. Classic, regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple.” Responding to the post, Parineeti commented, “I love you M!”

Parineeti clarifies about her trip

Parineeti recently flew to the Maldives for an all-girls' trip. She was joined by her sister-in-law as well. She recently shared photos from the island nation and clarified that she wasn't on a honeymoon.

Parineeti was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue with Akshay Kumar. It was her first release after her wedding. She has Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh as her upcoming film. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

