Parineeti Chopra mixes chooras with swimsuit at Maldives holiday with sister-in-law: 'Not on my honeymoon'

Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared her picture from her first trip outside India after her wedding. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Parineeti gave her first glimpse as she enjoyed her vacation. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra clarifies she isn't on honeymoon with Raghav Chadha as she shares pic from Maldives) Parineeti Chopra shared a new post on Instagram.

Parineeti posts her new pic

In the picture, Parineeti wore a black and yellow swimwear and chooras(bangles) as she spent her time in an infinity pool. The actor, in the photo, looked sideways and smiled. The clear sky and blue water were seen in the background.

Parineeti clarifies

Sharing the photo, Parineeti wrote, "Not on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law (beaming face with smiling eyes and fish emojis)." She also added the hashtag--girls trip, make plans holidays and live unforgettable. She geo-tagged the location as Maldives.

Earlier too, Parineeti clarified that it was not her honeymoon with her husband-politician Raghav Chadha. She had shared a photo in which she held a cup of coffee and again flaunted her bangles. Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur on September 24 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Parineeti recently walked the ramp

Recently, the new bride walked the ramp in the Lakme Fashion Week. The showstopper donned an ivory saree with heavy border embroidery and flaunted her look with sindoor and pink bangles. Parineeti looked gorgeous in her shimmery saree with a dupatta styled as a shrug. She completed the look with a beautiful necklace, ear studs and statement rings.

While sharing her excitement, Parineeti had said, "I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city Delhi so it is a very special feeling. Karishma is always one of my favourites and I have been wearing her design for so long that I wanted one of my wedding outfits designed by her."

About Parineeti's films

The actor was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai Mission Ranignaj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

She also has Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

