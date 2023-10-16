Parineeti Chopra clarifies she isn't on honeymoon with Raghav Chadha as she shares pic from Maldives

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra took off to the Maldives and clarified she is not on a honeymoon with her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Sharing glimpses from her trip, she said it's an all-girls’ trip. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. Also read: Parineeti Chopra on her sindoor and saree fashion week look Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married in Udaipur. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma)(Ayush Sharma)

Parineeti Chopra not on honeymoon

Parineeti's latest photo features a glimpse of the resort she is staying it. This was followed by a look at the crystal blue ocean and the sky as the actor enjoyed her morning cuppa. While she is not seen in the photo, Parineeti's pink wedding chooda makes it to the photo. Sharing the photo, she added, “Not on my honeymoon.” She also added a hashtag ‘girls trip.’

Parineeti Chopra goes to the Maldives.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Parineeti is seemingly enjoying a break after a hectic month-long schedule ever since she started preparing for her wedding. Her private wedding took place at The Leela Palace. She and Raghav held a series of fun pre-wedding festivities for their guests. This included a sangeet night, sports day, haldi and mehendi ceremonies. She and Raghav were scouting places and looking after arrangements, months before their highly-anticipated wedding.

Parineeti's new look

Before heading to the island nation, Parineeti walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week in Dekhi. She was the showstopper for One Infinite presented by Faabiiana and Vvani by Vani Vats. She stunned everyone with her newlywed look. She wore a shimmery ivory saree, paired with a dupatta as her cape. She was also sporting her pink chooda and sindoor on her forehead. She finished off her look with some diamond accessories.

Talking about her look, Parineeti told reporters, “This year I’m going to spend a lot of time getting ready for festivals. So, even if you call me for a birthday party, I’m going to come dressed like this."

Parineeti's first release after her wedding was Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. In the film, she was seen with Akshay Kumar. Parineeti will be next seen in Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. It is helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON