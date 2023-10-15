News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra on her sindoor and saree fashion week look: Even if you call me for party, I’m going to dress like this

Parineeti Chopra on her sindoor and saree fashion week look: Even if you call me for party, I’m going to dress like this

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 15, 2023 10:55 AM IST

Parineeti Chopra has walked the ramp for the first time after her wedding. On Saturday, she was a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra on Saturday walked the ramp during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. The actor, who married Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur last month, turned muse for One Infinite presented by Faabiiana and Vvani by Vani Vats. At the event, the newlywed talked about her saree obsession. Also read: Parineeti Chopra sports sindoor and pink choora as she returns to Mumbai after wedding

Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on Saturday.

Parineeti on flaunting chooda and sindoor with saree

The actor walked the ramp as a showstopper in a shimmery white saree with a dupatta styled as a cape. Parineeti's showstopper look was styled with her pink wedding chooda and sindoor on her forehead. She completed the look with a layered necklace, diamond studs and statement rings.

Talking about her look, Parineeti told reports, “This year I’m going to spend a lot of time getting ready for festivals. So, even if you call me for a birthday party, I’m going to come dressed like this."

On walking the ramp for the first time after marriage

Parineeti, who now shuffles her time between Mumbai and Delhi, where Raghav lives, also said at the event, “I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city Delhi, so it is a very special feeling."

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha married in the presence of family and close friends at Udaipur's Leela Palace on September 24. A day after the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav had shared dreamy pictures from their wedding with the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Since then, they have shared several videos and pictures from their many pre-wedding functions, such as haldi. The couple had gotten engaged in the presence of family and friends in May at Delhi's Kapurthala House.

On the professional front, Parineeti was seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6.

