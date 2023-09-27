Parineeti-Raghav to ditch honeymoon; Parineeti to shift base in Delhi

After their grand wedding in Udaipur, actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, are set to dive back into their respective work commitments, and skipping going on a vacation for the time being. While the actor had taken a long break from work for the wedding festivities that began in Delhi, she’ll now get back to work in full force. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha married in Udaipur on Sunday

According to a source, Chopra wants to complete her prior work commitments before she jets off to spend some quality time with her husband. “At the moment, Parineeti is spending some quality time with her new family, her in-laws in Delhi, and will soon head back to work in Mumbai. She will resume her work schedule, which includes promotion activities of her upcoming film Rani MissionGanj,” says the source, adding, “Also, Raghav has a lot of things lined up with the winter session in Parliament, which is expected to start between November and December.”

RagNeeti’s wedding, themed pearl-white was a gala affair in Udaipur with several functions including a haldi, mehendi, sangeet night, wedding and a reception, after which the couple headed back to Delhi to a grand welcome by paps and dhol. “The wedding turned out exactly how Parineeti planned. She made the most of this break with her family and friends. She added a fun personal touch to every function,” the source tells us.

Though earlier we had reported that the newlyweds had planned three receptions — one each in Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai, we have learnt that for now, everything stands on hold.

“They have pushed everything to a later date due to shraddhs (staring September 29). That’s also why they thought of not taking a break and going for a honeymoon. They have pushed all their plans. Meanwhile, Pari is using this time to get to know her extended family and is loving the warmth she’s getting from everyone.”

While Parineeti and Raghav had a long-distance romance before they finally got hitched, we have also learnt that the actor will now mostly be based in Delhi. “Pari has made up her mind, and will partially shift base to Delhi. She will keep travelling for her work, and shuffle between Mumbai and Delhi, and maintain that work balance. She is happy about this new move in her life,” says the insider.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. Reportedly, they knew each other for several years as both studied in London. However, their love story only began when Parineeti was filming Chamkila last year in Punjab. Reportedly, Raghav had visited her as a friend and later, they began dating.

