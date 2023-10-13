Parineeti Chopra responds after paparazzo talks about Raghav Chadha, tells her ‘kabhi aaiyye humare jiju k saath’. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra flew out of Mumbai on Friday and also interacted with the paparazzi at the airport. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Parineeti at the airport. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha glow in pink and white in fresh pics from a haldi ceremony) Parineeti Chopra was seen at the Mumbai airport.

What Parineeti wore for travel

For the travel, Parineeti wore a printed white sweatshirt, denims and red shoes. Parineeti also wore sindoor (vermillion). She carried a luxurious bag and wore dark sunglasses. As she arrived at the airport, the photographers asked her to pose for pictures and she smiled.

Parineeti chats with paparazzi

While walking, a person told her, "Kabhi aaiyye humare jiju k saath (Come with our brother-in-law sometime)." They hinted about her husband-politician Raghav Chadha. At this, Parineeti burst out laughing and then said, "Okay."

As she posed for photos before entering the airport terminal, another paparazzo said, "Jiju ko bolna humne yaad kiya hai (Tell brother-in-law that we miss him)." Smiling and nodding her head, Parineeti replied, "Main abhi bolungi (I will tell right away)."

About Parineeti and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur on September 24 in a lavish wedding ceremony held at the hotel Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Parineeti's films

Fans will see Parineeti with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON