Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Shriya Saran, Shehnaaz Gill stun in traditional outfits at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Celebrities stunned in traditional outfits as they attended the Iftar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. Among those who were part of the bash were Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, Orhan Awatramani, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Grover, Shriya Saran, her husband Andrei Koscheev, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tripathi, Palak Tiwari, and Heena Khan. (Also Read | Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi and more attend Baba Siddique's Iftar party. Watch) (L-R) Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Shriya Saran, and Andrei Koscheev at Baba Siddique's Iftar party.

What Preity, Shilpa wore to party

Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Munawar Faruqui, MC Stan, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were also part of the festivities. For the ocassion, Preity wore a blue and golden traditional outfit. Shilpa Shetty opted for a co-ord set with mesh detailing at the neckline. Raj wore a black kurta pyjama while Shamita was too seen in a black outfit. A cute moment was captured when Shilpa was seen fixing Preity's hair.

Look what Salman, Suniel, Shriya opted for the bash

Salman Khan wore a black and white chequered kurta that he paired with black pyjamas. His father, Salim Khan, was seen in a black shirt, denim jacket and pants. Arpita Sharma arrived at the party wearing a white suit. She was accomapnied by her husband Aayush Sharma in a black kurta pyjama. Suniel opted for a black shirt, grey jacket and matching pants. Shriya Saran wore a multi-coloured saree with an embellished blouse. Her husband Andrei was seen in a blue printed kurta pyjama. Orry was seen in a golden kurta and pants.

More celebs at Iftar party

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a navy blue velvet kurta, purple pants and dupatta. Ankita Lokhande wore a printed pink outfit while her husband, Vicky Jain, was seen in a black kurta pyjama. Bigg Boss 17 star Mannara Chopra donned a sharara set for the party. Munawar Faruqui arrived in a traditional outfit. Jannat Zubair and her brother also attended the event with Faisal Khan. Twinning in white, Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid, snapped at the bash.

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party. Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood.

