Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi and more attend Baba Siddique's Iftar party. Watch

Like every other year, Salman Khan made sure to attend the iftar celebrations organised by Baba Siddique on Sunday evening. The star was greeted by the paparazzi as he made his way towards the venue, with bodyguard Shera along with him. Other celebrities who were in attendance were Huma Qureshi, Emraan Hashmi among others. (Also read: Salman Khan, Orry feature in new podcast of Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan; Karan Johar reacts. Watch) Salman Khan and Huma Qureshi at Baba Siddique's iftar party.

Salman at Baba Siddique's iftar party

Salman was dressed in a black and white sherwani for the occasion. The actor was greeted by Baba Siddique near the entrance, and they also posed for a brief while for the paparazzi. Salman also made sure Shera stood beside him for a few moments as the paparazzi took his pictures. Salman attends Baba's iftar parties every year, and is often seen there with his friend from the industry, star Shah Rukh Khan.

Among the other celebrities who were spotted at the party were Huma Qureshi, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Munawar Faruqui, MC Stan, AlyGoni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film released in theatres on November 12. The film minted ₹400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 also had a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from this, Salman recently made an appearance in the teaser of Dumb Biryani, a new limited series podcast made by Arhaan Khan, who is the son of Arbaaz Khan.

