Priyanka Chopra champions Sonu Sood's appeal for kids who lost parents to Covid-19, calls him 'visionary philanthropist'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a recent video message posted by Sonu Sood on social media. In it, Sonu had appealed to the Indian government to make all education free for any child who has lost their parents to Covid-19.

Sharing the video, Priyanka called Sonu a 'visionary philanthropist'. "Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one such. He thinks and plans ahead. Think this one out carefully because the impact is long-term and it involves children—amongst the many horror stories of the pandemic, this is regarding those children who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19. The disruption, for many, sadly leads to a complete stop in their education due to the combination of loss and economic factors due to that loss," she wrote in her message.

"Firstly, I am inspired that Sonu made this critical observation. Secondly, in typical Sonu style, he has also thought of a solution and come up with some suggestions for action. Sonu’s suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by Covid. Whatever stage of studies they are at—school, college, or pursuing higher studies. The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults," she added.

"For those outside govt, I appeal to your compassion combined with generosity and be the philanthropists, knock on institute doors or anyone who can help to make an impact that will matter. Adopt the education of a child if you can. I fully support Sonu’s ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright. And we cannot as a society let the virus change that," she said.

Union minister Smriti Irani also commented on her post, sharing a child helpline number. "Kindly call 1098 - Childline in case you or any organisation finds a child who is orphaned. Every state government and district authority is on alert to help provide support to children in need and distress . Every district has been directed to ensure that Child Welfare Committees in the district prioritise such children. Withholding such information would be detrimental to the needs of the child hence my plea," she wrote.

Priyanka's followers lauded Sonu's initiative, and even wanted him to become the next Prime Minister. "We need a prime minister like Sonu sood," wrote one. "Respect for him....he thinks so much for others... And try to solve problems even at ground level," wrote another.

Not just Sonu, Priyanka has also started a fundraiser to provide aid to Indians affected by the second wave of the pandemic. She intends to raise $1 million with her fundraiser, and the amount will be used to buy medical supplies for Indians suffering from the disease. So far, ₹5.5 crore have been raised.

