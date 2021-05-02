IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares video on 'ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India' as she raises 4.9 cr through her initiative
Priyanka Chopra has been raising fund for Covid-19 resources in India.
Priyanka Chopra has been raising fund for Covid-19 resources in India.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares video on 'ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India' as she raises 4.9 cr through her initiative

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' initiative to raise money for Covid-19 relief in India has collected almost 5 crore.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new social media post, letting her fans and followers know of how severely the second wave of Covid-19 has affected India. In the video, patients are seen struggling to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, while medical staff talks of all kinds of shortages.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."


The actor's followers thanked her for raising awareness about her home country's situation. "Proud of you @priyankachopra for using your huge platform for better cause and to help people around the world especially Indians," read a comment. "Some of the celebrities don’t need any help from outsiders. You doing a great job.., as ur insider for them so m sure they will appreciate ur help. Sometimes we need to see behind politics n focus on helping others. As life is very important," wrote another.

Last week, Priyanka had announced a fundraiser with Give India, asking fans to make donations and helps Indians get essential medical supplies. She made a please with all to contribute to the cause and share her message widely. Sharing an emotional video from London, she wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.

"I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.

Also read: Saba shares pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur from her past birthday celebrations. See here

"Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"

So far, she has raised 4.9 crore with her fundraiser. It has got support from international celebrities such as Richard Madden, Drey Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Lana Condor and many others as well

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
priyanka chopra covid 19 news

Related Stories

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas first, before their second wedding in France, nearly two months later.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas first, before their second wedding in France, nearly two months later.
hollywood

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas celebrate 2 years of Las Vegas wedding with unseen pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • As Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating two years of their impromptu Las Vegas wedding, they shared never-seen-before pictures on Instagram. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan worked together in Text For You.
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan worked together in Text For You.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra wishes her Text for You co-star Sam Heughan on his birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra wished her Text For You co-star Sam Heughan on his birthday on April 30 with a boomerang video from the shoot of their film. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP