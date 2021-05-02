Priyanka Chopra shares video on 'ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India' as she raises 4.9 cr through her initiative

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new social media post, letting her fans and followers know of how severely the second wave of Covid-19 has affected India. In the video, patients are seen struggling to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, while medical staff talks of all kinds of shortages.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."





The actor's followers thanked her for raising awareness about her home country's situation. "Proud of you @priyankachopra for using your huge platform for better cause and to help people around the world especially Indians," read a comment. "Some of the celebrities don’t need any help from outsiders. You doing a great job.., as ur insider for them so m sure they will appreciate ur help. Sometimes we need to see behind politics n focus on helping others. As life is very important," wrote another.

Last week, Priyanka had announced a fundraiser with Give India, asking fans to make donations and helps Indians get essential medical supplies. She made a please with all to contribute to the cause and share her message widely. Sharing an emotional video from London, she wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.

"I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.

"Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"

So far, she has raised ₹4.9 crore with her fundraiser. It has got support from international celebrities such as Richard Madden, Drey Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Lana Condor and many others as well

