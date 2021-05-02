IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba shares pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur from her past birthday celebrations. See here
Saba shares throwback pictures from her past birthdays.
Saba shares throwback pictures from her past birthdays.
bollywood

Saba shares pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur from her past birthday celebrations. See here

  • Saba Ali Khan on Sunday posted three video montages featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, sister Soha Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore. They were pictures from her previous birthday celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:08 PM IST

Saba Ali Khan on Sunday shared pictures from few of her previous birthday celebrations. Featuring in them are actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, apart from other family members. Saba Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

Sharing them, she wrote, "1st MAY....MOMENTS A mix of old and new. Birthday special times. #familylove #friends #memoriesforlife #sundayfunday."

One of the videos begins with a bunch of flowers, then shows greetings cards for Saba's birthday and soon moves to a set of photographs. These photographs include Saba's mom Sharmila Tagore, her sister-in-law Kareena as well as many pictures of Saba posing elegantly for the camera. One of the video also gives a glimpse of her birthday cake.


Soha had earlier shared throwback pictures with her sister, and captioned, "Happy birthday Apa - love you loads and hope to celebrate this and many other unrecognised occasions soon!! @sabapataudi." Saba commented, "thank you love u!"

Also read: Tannaz Irani says she was replaced in Apna Time Bhi Aayega over a ‘random call’

Kareena, on Saturday, took to Instagram Stories to wish her sister-in-law. Sharing Saba's picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, darling Saba! Love you." Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor had also posted a throwback picture of Saba to wish her on her birthday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan taimur photos soha ali khan birthday soha ali khan + 3 more

Related Stories

Katy Perry and Camila Cabello have asked fans to make donations for India.
Katy Perry and Camila Cabello have asked fans to make donations for India.
music

Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Reese Witherspoon ask fans to support India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 03:16 PM IST
  • International stars such as Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and Reese Witherspoon have extended support towards India in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Kartik Aaryan shared a message for his fans on keeping safe during the pandemic.
Kartik Aaryan shared a message for his fans on keeping safe during the pandemic.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan reminds fans to mask up with quirky Instagram post, see it here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Instagram about the importance of wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP