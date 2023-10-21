News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra says she worries about self-sabotaging things after having Malti: 'Have to remind myself I'm confident'

Priyanka Chopra says she worries about self-sabotaging things after having Malti: 'Have to remind myself I'm confident'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 21, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They had her via surrogacy.

Actor Priyanka Chopra in a new interview talked about motherhood and how it has impacted her lately. She told Today.com that she feels more fragile than before as she has her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas now. The actor also said she worries about self-sabotaging things. Also read: Priyanka Chopra holds Malti close as they go to Disney World with Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle and others

Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in India. (ANI)(ANI)
Priyanka Chopra on being fragile

Priyanka said, "Motherhood has made me a lot more fragile. I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self worth or confidence but what it has impacted — it’s made me a lot more wary. Every day, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s the mistake I’m going to make? Or how can I mess this up? How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this."

Priyanka Chopra on her childhood

She also talked about the importance of instilling confidence in a child. Drawing an example from her life, she added, “I think you start when they are born. My parents did that with me, teaching me a sense of self. I was always told to voice my opinion … If there was someone who critiqued me or debated my opinion, I was encouraged to have that conversation. I think that is one way my parents equipped me with being able to have a sense of self when I got out into the real world.” “And I think I’m trying to do that with (our child), too," she also said.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra dated singer Nick Jonas for some time before they tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy and announced the news in January 2022. Malti Marie was born premature and stayed in the NICU for 100 days before Priyanka and Nick could take her home.

The two initially hid the face of their child until their first public appearance with Malti at an event. Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick were in India with Malti, marking her first trip to Priyanka's homeland. Priyanka will be next seen in Head Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

