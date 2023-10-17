Priyanka Chopra holds Malti close as they go to Disney World with Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle and others

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their family members reached Disney World recently with their kids for a fun time. While the couple took their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, they were joined by Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas and their kids as well. A video of them from the theme park has surfaced online. Also read: Nick Jonas drops the sweetest family photos of baby Malti and Priyanka Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were at Disney World.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Malti Marie

In the clip, the Jonas family is seen being escorted by security of Disney World in what seems to be a VIP line. Priyanka walked ahead of them in a yellow outfit while carrying Malti Marie in her arms. Following her, Nick was spotted in a casual look. Kevin, Danielle and others were walking right behind them.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' video

Reacting to the clip, many hailed Priyanka for carrying Malti. One such user wrote in the comment section, “All the perambulators passing and there is Priyanka carrying her baby.” “So nice to see the family having a great time,” added another. One more said, “Love seeing them out with their families, having fun.”

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka and Malti were previously seen attending the Jonas Brothers' concert. Priyanka is often seen extending support to her husband with other family members and friends during The Jonas Brothers tour across the US and Canada.

Nick recently shared a bunch of photos on social media which featured sweet moments with Malti from one of his concerts. The photos were clicked during the Jonas Brothers show in Nashville. While one of them had Nick performing on stage, others featured his daughter. In one picture, the singer held Malti in his arms, in the next, he played with her while Priyanka held the little one in her arms. Posting the photos online, Nick wrote in his caption, “Bring your family to work day," with red heart emojis.

Priyanka and Nick married in Jodhpur in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple announced the news of their first child after Malti was born via surrogacy. She was named after Nick and Priyanka's mothers. Initially, the couple hid the face of their daughter until they took her to the Hollywood Walk of Fame event where Nick and his brother, Joe, Kevin got a star in their honour.

