Nick Jonas drops the sweetest family photos of baby Malti and Priyanka Chopra, fans react: 'She is growing up so fast'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have spent plenty of quality time with family in recent months as she joined him for several Jonas Brothers concerts across the US and Canada. Nick on Sunday shared a series of photos on Instagram that captured sweet moments with their daughter, one-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, from the last Jonas Brothers concert they all attended together. Also read: Malti steals the show at Jonas Brothers concert Nick Jonas drops family photos with Malti and Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas shares new photos of Malti

The pictures were taken backstage at the recent Jonas Brothers show in Nashville, US. One of the pictures shows Nick Jonas by himself as he performs on stage. In two other two snaps, he was seen with Malti.

He held her in his arms in one of the photos, and played with Malti in another one as Priyanka held their daughter in her arms. Sharing the black-and-white photos on Instagram, Nick wrote in his caption, “Bring your family to work day (red heart emoji).”

Reactions to the pics

Speaking of Malti, an Instagram user wrote, "She is growing up so fast." Another commented on Nick's post, "Oh my God her baby crocs!" A fan also wrote, "Arghhhh tooo cuteeeee." A comment also read, "The connection that Nick and Priyanka have with Malti is sublime, it warms the heart! And the little one shined a lot."

Malti's video from Jonas Brothers' concert

A day earlier, unseen videos of Malti from the Nashville concert had surfaced online and fans gushed over how adorable the toddler is. There was a video of Priyanka holding Malti close to the stage as Nick greets them and an excited Malti almost follows her father on stage.

About Malti

After tying the knot at a grand wedding in Jodhpur in December 2018, Priyanka and Nick announced in January 2022 that they had welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," they wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

While celebrating Mother's Day three months later, Nick and Priyanka had revealed that Malti had previously spent '100 plus days' in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU), but was 'finally home'.

Over the last year, Priyanka and Nick have been documenting their parenthood journey on Instagram, and have also been sharing cute pictures of Malti, who had made her first public appearance at her dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January this year.

