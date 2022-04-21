Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas name their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Here's what it means

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child earlier this year via surrogacy. As a new report, their child was born on January 15 at a San Diego hospital. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter for first time, shares how she'll raise her: 'As a new parent right now...')

Priyanka and Nick Jonas took to Instagram on January 22 and announced that they became parents. Their posts read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

As per a TMZ report, the name of the child is Malti Marie. The report cited the birth certificate, as per which Malti was born just after 8 pm. The name 'Malti' is of Sanskrit origin and means small fragrant flower or moonlight. Marie is from the Latin stella maris which means star of the sea. It also has a biblical name as it's the French version of the name Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Recently, Priyanka spoke about being a new parent during a chat with Lilly Singh about her new book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life. Priyanka had said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film It’s All Coming Back to Me, helmed by Jim Strouse. The film also features Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, and Celia Imrie. It will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie, which was earlier titled Text for You, is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich.

Priyanka has also wrapped the shoot for her Amazon TV series Citadel. She will feature in the upcoming action thriller, Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

