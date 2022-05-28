Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her late grandmother reading news article about her, remembers her on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming picture of her late grandmother as she wished her on her birth anniversary. Priyanka's maternal grandmother, Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, died in June 2016. The actor, who often shares pictures and stories about her grandmother, shared another glimpse of their bond. Also Read| Nick Jonas says he ‘sings old classics’ for Malti, Priyanka Chopra ‘plays songs for her on iPod or whatever’

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 8, to share a picture that showed her grandmother reading a newspaper that con an article about the actor. Priyanka captioned it, "Happy Birthday nani. Miss you always," adding a red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her grandmother on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka had previously said at the time of her grandmother's death that she believes she will always be there with her. The actor had said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, our beloved mother and grandmother, freedom fighter, social activist, MLA, amongst other things. She was an amazing woman who lived a full life, filled with purpose and love...Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday."

Priyanka had recently shared childhood pictures with her grandmother and her mother Madhu Chopra and shared how her 'nani' had helped her mother in raising her. One of the pictures showed Priyanka feeding her grandmother. She captioned the post, "All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life."

Priyanka welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with her husband Nick Jonas earlier this year. She was last seen on screen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will be next seen in the Hollywood rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me, and the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

