Nick Jonas says he ‘sings old classics’ for Malti, Priyanka Chopra ‘plays songs for her on iPod or whatever’

Singer Nick Jonas has talked about his daughter in a new interview. Nick and Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy, earlier this year. Malti spent three months at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) before they brought her home. Also Read: Nick Jonas speaks about daughter Malti for the first time, says his parents are thrilled to have 4 granddaughters

On Wednesday, Nick was honoured with the Golden Glove Award by the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation at their 11th annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night in Beverly Hills.

While speaking with ET about his daughter Malti, he said that he sings old classics for her and that Priyanka plays songs for her on iPod. "I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," Nick shared. "'I'm singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."

Priyanka wrote about Malti's tough hospital journey in her Mother's Day post. "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she wrote.

They took to Instagram on January 22 and announced that they had become parents. Their posts read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film It’s All Coming Back to Me, helmed by Jim Strouse. The film also features Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, and Celia Imrie. It will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie, which was earlier titled Text for You, is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON