Nick Jonas speaks about daughter Malti for the first time, says his parents are thrilled to have 4 granddaughters

Nick Jonas has opened up about how his life since he and Priyanka Chopra brought their daughter back from the hospital. Nick and Priyanka welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy earlier in 2022. However, the baby had to spend over three months in the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before they could bring her home. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas good luck with a kiss before his match; Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner also cheer for him

Nick Jonas said he and Priyanka Chopra feel blessed that Malti is back at home. The singer and songwriter, best known for being one-third of the pop trio, Jonas Brothers, also opened up about how his parents are thrilled after welcoming grandchildren.

During a recent appearance on NBC, Nick was asked how his life has been since welcoming their daughter home, and the singer-actor replied, "Life is beautiful. She's a gift and we're just so blessed that she is back. It's a huge family now, my brothers got kids, Jonas family keeps growing."

He noted that there are only girl kids in the family at the moment, and added, "My parents are thrilled- grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters." Nick's brother Kevin Jonas has two daughters with his wife Danielle Jonas- Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose. Joe Jonas has a daughter Willa with his wife Sophie Turner, and they are currently expecting their second child.

Nick and Priyanka had shared the first photo of their daughter earlier in May, revealing that she had been in the NICU for a long time. Sharing a long note on the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

The actor added, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

