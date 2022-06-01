Priyanka Chopra shares video from KK's concert, sends condolences to his family: 'Gone too soon'. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared an old video from late singer KK's concert on her Instagram handle. Posting the video, Priyanka sent her condolences to the late singer's family, as she tagged his wife and their kids. KK died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting a wave of tributes. Also Read: KK death news highlights: Singer's funeral to take place on June 2 in Mumbai

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Gone too soon. Condolences to @jyothykrishna (KK's wife), @taamara.k24 (KK's daughter), @nakulk24 (KK's son), and everyone who grieves today.”

Several celebrities have paid tributes to KK on social media. Actor Ajay Devgn called his death ‘omnious’. He tweeted, “It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal."

Actor Emraan Hashmi, whose most popular songs such as Dil Ibadat, Zara Sa and many other tracks featured KK as the playback singer, said working with the singer was always 'special'. "A voice and talent like no other. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk," the actor said.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, whose Om Shanti Om featured popular KK song Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si, said the singer stood out in the industry. "You have gone too soon KK... you were so different and real.. in a super ambitious industry you stood out for your unfilminess.. #realartist thank you for giving my films your iconic voice," she wrote on Instagram.

West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respect to KK with gun salute in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

KK was declared 'brought dead' by doctors of a hospital, where he was taken after he ‘fell unconscious’ upon his return to a hotel from his concert on Tuesday, police said. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and opened an investigation.

Born in Delhi into a South Indian family, the versatile singer began his career with advertising jingles and recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. His hits from the 2000s included Aankhon Me Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om and Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno.

