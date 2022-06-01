KK death news live updates: Family arrives in Kolkata, body will be taken to Mumbai after autopsy
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. Check out all the live updates here:
Jun 01, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Event organiser says KK was ‘fine’
Event organiser Tochon Ghosh had met KK on Tuesday afternoon. According to Tochon, KK was fine at that time and there was no indication something major could happen to him.
Jun 01, 2022 09:53 AM IST
KK's family arrives in Kolkata
Family of singer KK arrives in Kolkata. The singer passed away last night after a live performance in the city. His body is kept at CMRI hospital from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital.
Jun 01, 2022 09:45 AM IST
Body will be taken to Mumbai
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya tells HT that KK's body will be taken to Mumbai after the autopsy is complete. The funeral will likely be here there.
Jun 01, 2022 09:24 AM IST
KK passes away: Mamata Bannerjee tweet
“The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences,” the West Bengal CM wrote in her tweet.
Jun 01, 2022 09:21 AM IST
Postmortem to be conducted today in Kolkata
The autopsy will be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for his death. Doctors have however said they suspected cardiac arrest to be the cause of the death.
Jun 01, 2022 09:16 AM IST
Fans share video of KK sweating at venue
A fan who attended Tuesday's concert wrote in a tweet about how stuffy it got at the venue without any AC. “AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasn't an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded, Legend had to go due to authority's negligence. Not KK,” wrote the fan.
Jun 01, 2022 09:11 AM IST
Case of ‘unnatural death’ registered
As per news agency ANI, one case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer KK. After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata.
