'Ranbir Kapoor is best dancer after Madhuri Dixit' tweet sparks furious debate: 'Hrithik Roshan ka naam suna hai?'

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's new dance number Show Me The Thumka from their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is gaining a lot of attention for its choreography and music. Their dance steps have become a talking point on social media ever since its release. A fan recently shared a clip from the song on Twitter and claimed that Ranbir is the ‘best dancer after Madhuri Dixit'. While some agreed with the Twitter user, many said Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Govinda and Varun Dhawan were better dancers than him. Also read: Reddit is not too impressed by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's dance steps in Show Me The Thumka: 'What is this cringe'

The Twitter user had shared the clip with the caption, “he's the best dancer after Madhuri Dixit in my book idc idc (I don't care).” A person disagreeing with the Twitter user wrote, “Naaah! quite repetitive unoriginal moves... soooo many better and spontaneous dancers than him in the industry.” A person claimed Hrithik was still better than Ranbir and wrote, “Yes Ranbir Kapoor is good dancer but OG (original) iS Hrithik.” Another one tweeted, “Govinda, Hrithik, Shahid gathering in the corner and laughing.”

A fan commented on it, “Well, I don't like Hrithik/Tiger Shroff kinda robotics because of mostly lack of soul. Ranbir has this charm but none of his songs are as memorable for dancing. I bet you can dub Breakup song or any of his song on this & have no difference. Shahid Kapoor? but of course personal preference.” A similar comment read: “Ranbir dances effortlessly and gives a soul to it. Hrithik and Tiger are more of robots in dancing.”

Another wondered if Varun Dhawan makes the cut and tweeted, “I'm not sure about him being the best but certainly a very good one. I don't think anyone in Bollywood dances with so many expressions now, the style has changed a lot. I guess Varun Dhawan comes close, what do you think?”

Pitching for Shahid, a Twitter user wrote, “disagree on Ranbir clearly but I like Shahid a great deal too! Probably the most light-footed one of them? Dancing should not be measured in terms of how many steps per sec, but how expressive the performance is." Another fan said, “Shahid Kapoor is better dancer than Ranbir.” One more agreed on this and wrote, “@shahidkapoor trained with @shiamakofficial, and yes, he is a pretty good dancer.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. It also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais and Ayesha Raza. It will release in theatres on Holi, March 8.

Ranbir recently wrapped up the shoot of his another film, Animal. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi.

