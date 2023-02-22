Reddit is not too impressed by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's dance steps in Show Me The Thumka: 'What is this cringe'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his new film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Shraddha Kapoor plays the female lead opposite him and is seen matching steps with him in the new song, Show Me The Thumka. Ranbir is seen in a blue kurta and white pyjama, doing some difficult dance steps with Shraddha, who is in a plain yellow saree. Also read: Watch Ranbir Kapoor dance to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dilli Wali Girlfriend at Animal wrap-up party

A particular dance step in the song shows Ranbir flipping Shraddha from his one knee to another, somewhat similar to what Samantha Ruth Prabhu did in her hit song Oo Antava. Many also thought Ranbir was trying to recreate the magic of his hit number Dilli Wali Girlfriend.

A Reddit user shared a clip from the song on Reddit and many expressed their disappointment over the same. A person commented, “Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and this one both seem like a failed attempt to recreate the magic of Badtameez Dil and Dilli Wali Girlfriend respectively.” Another said, “100%. These songs have a weird YJHD hangover and can’t even capture 1% of the essence of those songs.”'

Comparing it to Samantha's Pushpa song, a Reddit user wrote, “Oo Antava had similar step but that song was at a dingy club. This was a bit much lol.” Another compared it to Salman Khan's dance steps in his new song Naiyo Lagda and wrote, “With this and bhai's cardio dance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; I think they are secretly building a Workout universe.” A person also asked, “First we get lunges, and now some kind of weight/dumbbell training. Wtf is goin on in Bollywood man.”

A person also called Show Me The Thumka, an “expensive Bhojpuri song”. Many also found the steps unsuitable for a baby shower which almost came across as a wedding song. A comment read: “There's difference between an Item Song and Wedding Songs.... Not that I am a fan of Besharam Rang or other Item Songs but they are still meant to he made like that but you can't do even somewhat similar thing in a Wedding Song specifically Indian Wedding Song.” “Not even a wedding setting. It's a baby shower,” read another comment.

Objecting to it, a person commented, “The song was meant to be a seduction on a resort. Ye log toh parivaar ke saamne kar rahe hain, context bhi ek cheez hoti hai (these people are doing it in front of the family, there is need to be a context as well).” “Wtf is this cringe? How is this step appropriate for a wedding setting? Lol,” wrote one more person.

Two other songs from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are also dance numbers. While Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai only shows Ranbir on the dance floor, Tere Pyaar Mein shows them grooving at a picturesque location. The film is set to release in theatres on Holi, March 8.

