Watch Ranbir Kapoor dance to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dilli Wali Girlfriend at Animal wrap-up party

Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Animal. Videos of him dancing to his hit song Dilli Wali Girlfriend along with Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Chaiyya Chaiyya during the wrap-up party have now surfaced online. The actor is seen performing all the popular dance steps from the songs at the wrap up bash on the sets of the film in Punjab. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor made him drink expensive ₹30000 rum once, recalls Saurabh Shukla

The videos shows Ranbir in a plain white tee, black trousers and a black hat. He also had a black jacket tied around his waist. He has been sporting a heavy beard since a few months as he had been working on the film. His team members are seen cheering for him, clapping and whistling for him as he dances to the songs with full enthusiasm.

A video also shows him dancing to Hrithik Roshan's dance number Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Ranbir will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri also star in the film. It has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga of Kabir Singh fame and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 this year. It has been shot in Manali and parts of Punjab among other locations in India.

Ranbir is currently also promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, it stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais.

Ranbir has also shown his dancing skills in the songs from the film. Ranbir and Shraddha are seen rocking the dance floor in the new song from the film, Show Me The Thumka. He has also danced without her in another dance number Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and with her in the romantic song Tere Pyaar Mein.

