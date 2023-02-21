Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor made him drink expensive 30000 rum once, recalls Saurabh Shukla: 'Phir maine usko Old Monk pilayi...'

Published on Feb 21, 2023 10:49 AM IST

Saurabh Shukla recalled the time he had rum worth ₹30000 a bottle with Ranbir Kapoor, after the actor offered him a drink during a shoot in Leh. Saurabh also said that he made Ranbir drink Old Monk in return.

Saurabh Shukla spoke about drinking expensive rum with Ranbir Kapoor during a film's shoot in Leh.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saurabh Shukla recalled he was offered expensive rum costing 30000 a bottle by Ranbir Kapoor, when they shot for a film in Leh. The veteran actor, who has worked with Ranbir in films such as Jagga Jasoos, among others, was seemingly speaking about their time together during the shoot of Shamshera (2021). In a new interview, Saurabh said Ranbir and Nagarjuna, who worked together in last year's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, drank from same rum bottle before Ranbir offered it to him. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is not based on his romantic life, he doesn't play a 'casanova' in film

Saurabh Shukla also said that after him and Ranbir finished the bottle of rum, he offered the actor Old Monk. He added that he usually drinks Old Monk and coke, saying he likes it since it is 'easily available and is the cheapest'.

In the latest episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, Saurabh Shukla was asked what does he drink, when he said, 'rum and coke'. Speaking about how he likes Old Monk the most because it is cheap, the actor said, "Maine bohut mehengi rum bhi pi hai. Tees haazar rupay ki bottle aati hai. Mujhe woh Ranbir Kapoor ne pilayi thi, usko Nagarjuna ne pilayi thi, quatre gaya hua tha (I have had expensive rum too, which costs 30,000 a bottle. Ranbir Kapoor made me drink it, and it was Nagarjuna who made him drink it first. It wasn’t a full bottle as a quarter was not in it, when Ranbir opened it)."

When asked if Ranbir had offered him a bottle that was almost empty, Saurabh said, "Khali karke laya kya matlab? Ya toh wo pi chuka hoga… Woh Leh mein aya hua tha, toh usne kaha 'sir kya pi rahe hai?' Toh maine kaha Old Monk. Toh kehta hai 'sir main apko pilata hoon'. Toh usne pilayi. Phir dono ne khoob pi. Toh woh bola ki 'sir thodi kam pad gayi'. Maine kaha haan. Toh maine kaha 'Old Monk piyoge?'Bola 'haan sir piyunga'. Phir maine usko Old Monk pilayi (No, he must have drank from the bottle. I was in Leh when Ranbir asked me, ‘Sir what are you drinking?’ I said Old Monk, so he said ‘I will make you drink something nice’. We both drank a lot, and after the bottle got over, he said it was less. Then I asked him if he will drink Old Monk, he said yes and then I made him have Old Monk).”

Saurabh Shukla has acted in films such as Nayak: The Real Hero, Luck By Chance and Jolly LLB, among many others. Last year, he was seen in Shamshera, Drishyam 2 and Bhediya.

