Ranbir Kapoor says Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is not based on his romantic life, he doesn't play a 'casanova' in film

On Valentine's Day 2023, Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans by sending out an adorable message to his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha during a live event in Noida. At the event he also promoted his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. From grooving to his song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai to singing Kesariya, Ranbir's videos from the recent event were widely shared on social media. In a new clip from the event, Ranbir spoke about the song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from his and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film, and said the lyrics were not based on him, leaving the audience in splits. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai shows falling in love once is not enough. Watch

In the video from the event, Ranbir was asked about his favourite song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, when he said, "My favourite song is Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. Main yeh bayan kar deta hoon ki mera yeh kuch biopic wala gana nahi hai (I want to clarify that this song is not like my biopic)."

Ranbir further said about his character in the film, "Mera jo kirdar hai iss film mein woh ek casanova ka nahi hai. Main logo ki madat karta hoon jo pyar mein hai, ya unke paas koi dukh hai toh main salah deta hoon. Ek breakup artist hoon, toh please yeh koi biopic nahi hai, mere pe aadhar nahi hai. Main logo ko bol raha hoon ki 'ek pe dil nisar kiya toh kya kiya, pyar hona hota kayi baar hai (I am not playing a casanova in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. I help people with broken hearts as a breakup artist. So please don't think it is my biopic or based on me. In the film, I tell people that they are meant to fall in love multiple times, not just once)."

Reacting to the clip shared on a fan page on Instagram, a person wrote, "Some people have trolled RK (Ranbir Kapoor) by talking rubbish, poor man has to explain." Another one joked, "Brother you can say anything now, but we know you have written those lyrics yourself." One more commented, "He is explaining so much because it is like this in real life... he has fallen in love many times."

Ranbir was earlier in a relationship with actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. He married actor Alia Bhatt in April last year; the two welcomed daughter Raha months later in November. Apart from director Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir's upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

