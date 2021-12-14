Randhir Kapoor shares update on Kareena Kapoor's health, says Taimur and Jeh are with her: ‘It is very mild’

On Monday actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Now, Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor has said that the actor is “doing well now and is currently under home quarantine.”

On Monday, Kareena shared her health update on social media. She wrote on Instagram, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Speaking to India Today, Randhir said, "She was tested positive yesterday. The doctor said it is very mild. She is feeling much better today. The kids are with her only. She is home quarantined."

Kareena shared a statement.

According to ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests.”

Quoting the BMC, ANI shared on Twitter, “The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her.”

Kareena and Amrita attended Karan Johar's Wednesday party at his residence which also had actors Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in attendance. The filmmaker had hosted a K3G-themed bash as the film completed 20 years of release this month.

Read More: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19, BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

After Kareena and Amrita, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan also tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking to Indian Express, Sanjay has said, "Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated.”