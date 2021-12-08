Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta's early Christmas party at Rhea Kapoor's home. See pics

Film producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a party for Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora and Poonam Damania at her Mumbai home. Taking to Instagram Stories, the guests shared video clips and pictures as they enjoyed their girls night out.

Kareena Kapoor shared a clip in which Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and Poonam Damania were sitting on a couch as they laughed. Some snacks were also kept on a coffee table decorated with candles. Karisma Kapoor blew a kiss as Amrita Arora posed next to her. She wrote, "It's started...uffff."

In a picture, Rhea was seen having her meal on the sofa. Kareena wrote, "@rheakapoor giving her take." Sharing a photo of Karisma and Masaba, who was holding a plate and laughing, Kareena captioned it, "Khari truffle eggs on toast." She added a bunch of emojis to this picture. Karisma and Amrita posed together. Rhea was seen having her meal on the sofa.

In her last picture, all of them posed for the camera as they sat next to a decorated Christmas tree. Kareena captioned the photo, "One woman show what a meal GOLD. Thank you my darling Rhea #veeres for life."

Karisma also shared a picture, from the party, on her Instagram Stories. Along with the photo she wrote, "My dearest Rhea thank you for an amazing meal." Sharing a close-up photo of Kareena's eyes, she wrote, "Uffff these eyes..."

Malaika also shared clips and photos from the party. Sharing a close-up photo of Kareena's eyes, she wrote, "Uffff these eyes..." She also dropped a picture of Kareena sitting on Rhea's lap and wrote, "Issa vibe" and tagged the duo. Posing with Kareena and Amrita in another photo she wrote, "Only love..."

Re-sharing a clip posted by Kareena, Masaba wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Huge mess. girls night." Dropping a clip of Kareena striking different poses, Masaba tagged her and wrote, "Being dramatic."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. It will release in theatres on April 14, 2022. The film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.